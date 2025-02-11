Victor Wembanyama laughs while sharing hilarious take on De’Aaron Fox’s impact on the Spurs

De’Aaron Fox joined the San Antonio Spurs last week after a trade with the Sacramento Kings, and his influence has been immediate. In the games Fox has participated in during the 2024-25 NBA season, he’s already made a strong impression, contributing significantly to the team’s success. Victor Wembanyama opened up about his new teammate’s presence on the floor and the effect it has on opponents.

During a post-game press conference following the Spurs’ 131-121 victory over the Washington Wizards, Wembanyama was asked about the growing chemistry between him and Fox. “It’s good, I mean, I can see that the defenses sometimes with just him, the defenders won’t step too high,” the center said.

“He’s a lot to take care of,” Wemby continued, breaking into a smile as he reflected on the impact Fox is already having. “He’s just a constant threat because he can go by you in a second.” The French center then recalled a funny moment from the game at Capital One Arena. “I even hear the guys, the opponents, talking about it now.”

Wembanyama couldn’t resist sharing a particular story. “Some player from Washington was asked to pick him up full court. De’Aaron draws the foul. He (the Wizards player) goes to his teammate: ‘He asked me to pick him up full court. Doesn’t he know him?’” the French star laughed, emphasizing the impact Fox is already having on the Spurs’ offense and the challenges he presents to opposing teams.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs reacts with Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox after drawing a foul against the Atlanta Hawks on February 05, 2025.

Fox’s performance in San Antonio

Victor Wembanyama’s comments and the humorous anecdote offer a glimpse into just how quickly De’Aaron Fox has become an integral part of the San Antonio Spurs. In the victory over Washington, the guard had an outstanding performance, finishing with 30 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Fox’s arrival has been a perfect complement to Wembanyama, who led the team with 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. The French center has been consistently putting up impressive numbers all season, and now, with Fox alongside him, the Spurs appear to have a dynamic duo capable of taking their game to the next level.

In fact, Fox’s performance in Washington marked his fourth game with the Spurs, and in two of his previous three outings, he was one of the team’s top two scorers, surpassing the 20-point mark in both contests. As Fox and Wembanyama continue to develop their on-court chemistry, San Antonio’s potential for the future looks increasingly promising.

Fox talks about Wembanyama

De’Aaron Fox also shared his perspective on the developing chemistry between him and Wembanyama. In an interview shared by journalist Hector Ledesma on X, Fox explained: “A lot of the way I get guarded is a bigger wing, someone who’s long, someone who’s probably going to switch on to Vic. Then if I do have a small, which doesn’t happen too often, they get to switch (onto) Vic, we throw it to him, and he does what he does,” De’Aaron said.

Fox then discussed the ongoing process of developing their two-man game. “We’re trying to develop that chemistry, trying to develop that two-man game, and obviously, we’re not leaving guys out because I feel like both of us are able to make that kind of pass,” he said. “It’s a learning process. We haven’t had a true practice yet because we’ve been on the road. We’re continuing to learn.”