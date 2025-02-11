Lakers’ Luka Doncic shares heartfelt message with Dallas Mavericks fans

Luka Doncic made his Los Angeles Lakers debut in a 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz, playing 23 minutes and contributing 14 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds, including 4 defensive boards. While still working his way back to peak physical condition, Doncic already showcased his ability to be a difference-maker for his new team. Despite the excitement of his first NBA game with the Lakers, Doncic took a moment to share an emotional message for Dallas Mavericks fans.

Luka Doncic was asked if he saw the protests made by Dallas Mavericks fans after their trade to which he responded: “Yeah, I saw the fans…Obviously I really appreciate it. I’ve been there seven years, almost seven years, and it was amazing to experience those fans and their love for me. I will always appreciate that,” stated Luka Doncic.

Although Luka Doncic said he is very grateful to the fans for the love they show him, he said he wants to focus on his present: Los Angeles Lakers. “I think we should focus on the next and the way Lakers fans received me here was amazing,” stated Luka Doncic acknowledging the warm welcome he received from Lakers fans when they heard his name: “It was special man…I heard a lot of noise when I was introduced, so I really appreciate it. It was a special moment.“

Luka Doncic is still adjusting to life with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he works to regain his peak physical condition after his last injury. However, his commitment and determination to contribute at the highest level are already evident.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after committing his third foul during the third quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025.

The Lakers did not acquire Doncic solely for his past performances but also for his extraordinary potential. He has already proven capable of leading an offense, consistently being the best player on the court and making plays that only a rare few can execute.

LeBron James plays key role in Luka Doncic’s adjustment to the Lakers

There is no doubt that LeBron James is the undisputed leader of the Los Angeles Lakers, responsible for guiding new players as they adapt to the team’s system. Anthony Davis has already emphasized that LeBron is a vocal leader, setting an example for his teammates.

LeBron’s leadership has been crucial in helping Luka Doncic adjust to his new team. Speaking at a press conference, Doncic shared an exchange with LeBron, highlighting the veteran’s support and encouragement: “He texted me in the morning and he said whatever you want and for him to text me that is just amazing…It shows what kind of person he is. He let me have my moment and I really appreciate that.”

LeBron James was even seen motivating Luka Doncic by insisting that he did not have to worry about fitting in but to be himself: “Luka, be your f—ing self. Don’t fit in, fit the f— out.”

The Lakers are committed to seeing the best version of Luka Doncic, and for that to happen, he must be allowed to play his game. LeBron recognizes Doncic’s unique talent and is making sure he feels empowered to thrive in his new role.