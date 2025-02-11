Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson weigh in on Kyrie Irving’s NBA All-Star Selection

Just days before the NBA All-Star Weekend, Anthony Davis suffered a left adductor strain during his debut game with the Dallas Mavericks against the Houston Rockets. This injury forced league officials to act swiftly in choosing a replacement, with Davis’ new teammate, Kyrie Irving, receiving the nod. Other notable figures, Klay Thompson and Luka Doncic, offered their support for Irving’s selection.

“You don’t become a nine-time NBA All-Star by accident. That’s elite company,” Thompson said during a press conference following the Mavericks’ narrow loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, when asked about his teammate’s selection. “I’m just very proud of him because he’s such a hard worker.”

Klay, never one to hold back on praise, elaborated on Irving’s impact on the game of basketball. “Kyrie is one of the best players of my generation, no question,” he continued. “I mean… the resume is ridiculous: NBA champ, Olympic champ, FIBA champ, FIBA MVP, number one pick.”

Klay Thompson went on to explain how Kyrie Irving’s presence has been a continual motivating force for the entire Dallas Mavericks team. “He inspires me and everyone else in this building because he’s one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen,” said the 35-year-old small forward.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Orlando Magic on November 03.

What did Doncic say about Irving’s All-Star selection?

Klay Thompson was not the only NBA star to express his approval of Kyrie Irving’s All-Star selection. Luka Doncic, Irving’s former teammate with the Dallas Mavericks, also shared his enthusiasm. Shortly after Kyrie’s selection, Luka posted a heartfelt message on social media.

“Well deserved, mi hermano!” Doncic wrote in an Instagram story, expressing his support for Irving. This came just moments after the Slovenian guard’s debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in their win over the Utah Jazz. Luka and Kyrie formed a dynamic duo during their two years together with the Mavericks, building an exceptional on-court chemistry. Their bond extended beyond basketball, as evidenced by Doncic’s touching use of the term “mi hermano,” meaning “my brother” in Spanish.

Irving’s well-deserved return to the NBA All-Star Weekend

Kyrie Irving’s selection to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game is a fitting recognition of his remarkable career. From his earliest days in the league, Irving has consistently demonstrated extraordinary skill and has earned numerous accolades. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2012 after a standout season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and later helped the team to victory in the 2016 NBA Finals.

This year marks Irving’s ninth All-Star appearance. His first All-Star Game came at the age of 20 in 2013, a year that also saw him win the Three-Point Contest. In 2014, he was named NBA All-Star Game MVP, solidifying his place in the annual event’s history. Now, after last year’s absence from the game, Irving will once again take center stage at All-Star Weekend in 2025.

