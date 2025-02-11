Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Real Hope live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Cruz Azul will face off against Real Hope in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Real Hope live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Cruz Azul asserted their dominance as expected, securing a 2-0 victory over Real Hope in a match that highlighted the clear gap in quality between the two sides. While the result was in line with expectations, the tie isn’t over yet.

Real Hope will need to step up significantly if they want to trouble a Cruz Azul squad that not only holds the advantage on the scoreboard but will also have the backing of their home crowd in the return leg. Still, Los Cementeros must remain focused, as Real Hope, with nothing to lose, will be desperate to pull off an upset.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Real Hope match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Cruz Azul and Real Hope will be played this Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Players of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Real Hope: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Real Hope in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Cruz Azul and Real Hope will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.