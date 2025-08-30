Former Mavs owner Mark Cuban shares his pick on the LeBron vs Jordan GOAT debate

Since Michael Jordan‘s explosive entry into the NBA, he has cemented his status as the greatest of all time, leading the Chicago Bulls to years of dominance. Yet, LeBron James has invigorated the discussion with his powerful presence as a key player in the last 20 years. Amid this ongoing debate, former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban surprisingly weighs in with his own unique perspective.

“I’m a LeBron fan. And even like the MJ versus LeBron [debate], they’re two completely different players. You can’t even really compare them. If you have a good team and you need a killer, you go MJ. If you have a team that’s good and you want them to be better, and as a team get to the finals, you go LeBron… Who would I rather have the last shot? MJ. Who’s going to help your team get better? LeBron,” Mark Cuban said, via Gil’s Arena podcast.

In the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan shines with his scoring prowess and flawless finals record, winning six titles in six appearances. He also claimed the scoring champion title ten times and added a DPOY award, cementing his dominance. However, LeBron James deserves recognition for his remarkable longevity and versatile impact, securing four championships across three franchises, which keeps him firmly in this legendary conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Cuban’s perspective highlights why the Jordan vs. LeBron debate remains endless: their differing characteristics make direct comparison challenging. Both players could seamlessly coexist in the same starting lineup. While Jordan surpasses LeBron as a scorer, his impact on a team structure is not as significant as the Lakers veteran. Therefore, instead of comparisons, many fans might list them as the two most dominant figures in league history.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2025 in New York City.

Advertisement

Is Michael Jordan’s impact in clutch moments still unmatched by LeBron James?

During his NBA career, Michael Jordan demonstrated his unmatched ability in clutch moments by winning six out of six finals, solidifying his leadership in the GOAT debate. In contrast, LeBron James has appeared in ten finals, winning only four, which fuels debates about his effectiveness in similar situations. However, this perception of James may not paint the whole picture.

Advertisement

see also Two-time NBA champion shares surprising take on the best version of LeBron James

According to Fadeaway World, LeBron James is the most efficient player in NBA playoff history since 1997 during clutch moments. With 8 makes out of 20 attempts, the Lakers veteran boasts a 40% conversion rate that dispels doubts about his impact in critical situations. Criticizing him for losing six finals is unfair. Similarly, assuming Jordan won alone ignores the world-class team that supported him.

Advertisement

It does not mean that LeBron needs to dominate the GOAT debate, but it is important to emphasize that winning a championship is not solely about one player’s performance. Securing an NBA title requires a well-balanced roster. If Jordan leads the debate, for some fans, it’s not just because of his championships. Otherwise, Bill Russell, with his astonishing 11 titles, would be the uncontested leader.