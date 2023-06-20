Los Angeles Lakers fans can remember the 2020 NBA championship like it was yesterday. That team, led by LeBron James, had an impressive run in the Orlando bubble to secure the banner No. 17 for the purple and gold.

But it’s been three years since that feat, and the team went through a lot in between. The Lakers once again got close to the NBA Finals this season, but with a completely different roster.

Most of the 2020 champions are no longer in LA, with some particular cases such as Dwight Howard, who took his talents to Taiwan. On Wednesday, another member of that team decided to explore the open market.

Kyle Kuzma to hit free agency three years after NBA ring with Lakers

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Kyle Kuzma declined his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards and will therefore become a free agent.

The former first-rounder is expected to draw plenty of interest on the market, though he could stay in the capital city after all. The Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers, for instance, have already been linked with a potential move for Kuzma.

However, he’s also been linked with a potential return to the Lakers. The destination of a free agent is always a guessing game, but Kuzma has clearly become a better player in Washington.