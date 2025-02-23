In the wake of Anthony Davis’ injury, the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to find offensive balance. The franchise’s short-term goal was to capitalize on Davis’ hot streak. However, his injury has forced the team to change plans. Kyrie Irving has stepped up as an offensive leader, improving his scoring production. As a result, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes Irving could be a potential 2025 NBA MVP candidate.

“They (Dallas Mavericks) have a guy who I believe is writing a story, and could possibly be the best story in basketball by the end of the season, in Kyrie Irving…What he’s doing right now… Carrying this Mavs organization… Right now, Kyrie Irving has a golden opportunity to carry this team until they get healthy,” stated Kendrick Perkins on ESPN.

Irving has stepped up for the Mavericks, leading the team after Luka Doncic trade. His scoring, playmaking, and leadership have helped Dallas stay competitive in a tough Western Conference. With key players missing time, Kyrie Irving has taken on a larger role, proving he can be the engine that drives the team’s success. His ability to take over games and keep the Mavericks in contention has not gone unnoticed by Perkins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, breaking into the conversation will not be easy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic remain frontrunners, but they are not the only contenders. Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also having dominant seasons. This makes the MVP race even tougher.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

Advertisement

Although the race is not closed, it seems unlikely that Irving will be among the favorite candidates. However, there is still a lot of season left. His role in the NBA playoffs will be crucial in determining whether he becomes a clear candidate. If Irving leads the Mavs to an NBA championship, his chances of winning the MVP could significantly increase.

Advertisement

see also Mavericks star Kyrie Irving issues strong warning to the NBA about PJ Washington

Are the Dallas Mavericks still contenders for the NBA Championship?

When Anthony Davis got injured, many believed the Dallas Mavericks would lose their chances of winning the NBA championship. However, players like Max Christie, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson have stepped up. They have taken turns leading the Mavericks’ offense when needed.

Advertisement

Despite this, the team lacks a clear offensive leader. Their defense has also shown some lapses. Because of these issues, many do not consider the Mavs as a potential title contender.

The Dallas Mavericks have a great roster capable of contending for the championship. However, Davis’ injury may impact them more than expected. On offense, their most brilliant player is Kyrie Irving. Yet, he has not shown a consistently dominant performance. Irving can shine for one or two games, but sometimes he fails to stand out. Without a player like Davis available, this lack of scoring depth can be detrimental.

Advertisement