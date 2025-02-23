Warriors’ Steve Kerr and Jimmy Butler have a hilarious reaction to Curry’s performance vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors cruised to a blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, fueled by a stellar performance from Stephen Curry which makes a hilarious reaction of Steve Kerr and Jimmy Butler. The win improves Golden State’s record to 30-27, as they continue to gain momentum in the playoff race.

Head coach Steve Kerr and newly acquired Jimmy Butler had a priceless courtside reaction to one of Curry’s signature moments. Kerr turned to Butler after a deep three-pointer from Curry and said, “It’s kinda fun watching that, isn’t it?” Butler, clearly relieved to be on the same side as Curry now, responded with a laugh: “I’m glad I’m on this side.”

Golden State played with high energy on both ends of the floor, executing well on defense while staying loose and confident offensively. Curry delivered another masterclass, including a highlight-reel moment against P.J. Washington, where he drained a three and immediately hit his signature “night, night” celebration—his way of getting revenge after an earlier exchange with Washington.

Not to be outdone, Draymond Green joined in on the fun, standing in front of the Mavericks’ bench and repeatedly mimicking the “night, night” gesture. It’s safe to say Washington may think twice before provoking them again.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket past P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks

Warriors’ key performances

The Warriors delivered a balanced and efficient team performance, with notable contributions from multiple players. Defensively, there has been a noticeable increase in intensity, something that many credit to Butler’s influence since joining the team. Additionally, Golden State capitalized on its paint presence, exploiting Dallas’ weakened frontcourt in the absence of Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively.

Top performance:

Stephen Curry : 30 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal Jimmy Butler : 18 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists

: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists Draymond Green : 13 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals Brandin Podziemski : 17 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists

: 17 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists Moses Moody: 14 points, 4 rebounds

The Warriors are now 5-1 since Butler’s arrival, showing signs of becoming a legitimate postseason threat.

A night of reunions and farewells

Sunday’s game at Chase Center was special for several reasons. It marked Andre Iguodala’s jersey retirement ceremony, adding an emotional touch to the evening. Additionally, Klay Thompson made another return to his longtime home, facing the Warriors once again.

Thompson has been particularly motivated against his former team, scoring 22, 29, and 17 points in his previous three matchups against Golden State. However, Sunday night was a different story.

In the first half, Thompson struggled mightily, recording more turnovers (three), fouls (two), and technical fouls (one) than points (zero). He missed all three of his three-point attempts before finally finding some rhythm later on. When he was whistled for a technical foul, the most amused person on the floor? One of his former NBA teammates, who couldn’t hide his laughter.