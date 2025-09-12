Neither Luka nor LeBron: Kendrick Perkins surprisingly reveals his top 5 most skilled NBA players

Despite initial doubts about his fit with the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic quickly proved his critics wrong by maintaining peak performance in both scoring and playmaking. The Slovenian superstar forged a dynamic offensive partnership with LeBron James, who emerged as a MVP contender, ranking in sixth place. Yet, Kendrick Perkins left many baffled by omitting both players from his list of the top 5 most skilled NBA stars, choosing instead some unexpected names.

On ESPN, Kendrick Perkins named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving as the NBA’s top skilled players today. His list notably leaves out standout player like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, both known for showcasing not only impressive stats but also extraordinary skills game after game.

LeBron, despite approaching 40, remains one of the NBA‘s most intelligent and versatile players, excelling in creativity, scoring, and defense. He remains a key figure for the Lakers. Though past his career peak, James recently finished among the top six for the MVP award, outperforming well-known players like Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards.

Even though Perkins’ top five selections surprised some fans, they hold merit. Shai delivered an outstanding season by keeping a scoring average of 32.7 points per game, while Nikola Jokic’s triple-double average underscored his dominance. Despite not having career-best stats, Durant and Curry remain game-changers, with their veteran presence and exceptional scoring and playmaking abilities leaving a lasting impact.

(L)Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (R).

Is Kyrie Irving really one of the most skilled NBA players right now?

Kendrick Perkins stirred significant debate with his choice of Kyrie Irving among today’s most skilled NBA players. Unlike other selections, Irving’s inclusion raised eyebrows, largely due to his challenging season with the Dallas Mavericks. At 32, he experienced one of his most frustrating spells, compounded by an injury that capped his scoring at 24.7 points per game, his lowest average in seven years. Consequently, his placement on Perkins’ list caught many fans off guard.

Despite of the criticism, the 2008 NBA champion with Boston Celtics showcased his strong support towards Kyrie, stating, “The most skilled player to ever play the game of basketball. We know he got the handles, the post work. But it’s the finishing around the basket, playing below the rim, amongst the trees, nobody does it like Kyrie Irving.”

Kyrie Irving remains a standout player with an impressive career, yet other stars like Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic have delivered statistically superior seasons, showcasing stronger leadership for their teams. As Irving marks his anticipated return in mid-January of the 2025-26 season, expectations are soaring. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see him demonstrate his undeniable impact, especially in the 2026 NBA postseason.