Former NBA star Patrick Beverley analyzes why Ben Simmons never developed a key game trait

After thrilling fans in his debut in the 2017-18 season, Ben Simmons excited fans who thought they had found their new star. In his rookie season, he played 81 games, averaging 15.8 points per game, contributing 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists, demonstrating his all-around talent. However, his impact has declined significantly in recent years. Now, former NBA player Patrick Beverley analyzes why he failed to develop a key feature of his game.

“If he would’ve went to another team… I fu—ng love Philly (Philadelphia 76ers) fans, but if you ain’t doing what you need to do for Philly, they gonna let your mg a– know in a heartbeat… ‘Hey, man, you stink. You’re a bum. Get in the house. Why are you having a drink with me?… if he would’ve went to a Charlotte to start without all of the harsh backlash that he got from fans and media and all that, he probably would’ve had a three,” Patrick Beverley said, via Pat Bev Pod.

During his tenure in Philadelphia, Ben delivered the best statistical performance of his career, marking the last team where he averaged double digits. However, it was also where persistent knee and back injuries began to hinder his progress. Moreover, fans frequently criticized his perceived lack of commitment, lending credence to Patrick’s claim that whether Simmons had joined a team with heightened pressure, he could have developed more his game-skills.

Warriors veteran Draymond Green reveals the moment he believes marked the start of Ben Simmons’ decline

In the 2020-21 season, the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Atlanta Hawks in a nail-biting seven-game series. Ben Simmons shined with his creativity, averaging 13 assists and leading his team in that category. Yet, Draymond Green spotlighted a crucial moment late in the fourth quarter. Instead of taking an open dunk, Simmons passed to Matisse Thybulle, who was fouled, a decision that fueled discussions and highlighted a key turning point in the series.

Ben Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“That play in real time — everybody in the building was like, ‘What — what the f*** is going on?” And then I was just like, ‘Did that just happen? Like, did he just do that?’. That was the beginning of the end for him,” he said, via All The Smoke podcast.

After the Atlanta Hawks clinched the victory, Ben Simmons garnered attention for scoring just 5 points, raising questions about his scoring prowess. In the same podcast, Draymond Green noted Simmons’ reluctance to attempt free throws, suggesting a confidence issue that severely impacted his game. At 29, this has influenced Simmons’ current predicament, as he remains unsigned by any team.