Gary Payton, known as “The Glove,” is an NBA legend remembered for his relentless defense and leadership with the Seattle SuperSonics. The only point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year, he left an indelible mark on the league. Recently, he surprised fans by naming his all-time starting five, leaving LeBron James off the list.

The Hall of Fame point guard revealed his dream lineup, slotting himself alongside some of the game’s greatest legends. “If you want me to put myself in there, and I really don’t put myself in there, I’ll be at the point. The two, I’d probably put Michael Jordan. The three, I’d put Kobe. The four, I’d put Shawn Kemp, and I would always do this for center, I’d put Wilt Chamberlain,” Payton said during a recent visit to the Philippines.

Even more surprisingly, Payton named Chamberlain as his GOAT, even over Michael and Kobe. He dismissed the notion that the 1960s era was watered down. And, leaved LeBron James out of the starting five, appreciating her teammates and old legends.

“I think Wilt Chamberlain was the greatest center to ever play,” Payton added. “Everybody praises his records, you see how everybody tries to break his records, but they don’t give it to him because they say he played in the 60s, but that doesn’t matter. He was 17 to 18 years old sometime in his life and he could play, so that would be my five.”

Payton’s journey to being one of the best

“The Glove,” known for his unique ability to shut down opponents on defense, built one of the most complete careers for a point guard in NBA history. From his early years with the Seattle SuperSonics, he showed a combination of intensity, physical strength, and competitive character that made him the soul of the team. He wasn’t just a key offensive piece—he set the defensive standard for guards and became a nightmare in one-on-one matchups.

Over his career, Payton was a nine-time All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, accomplishments that cemented his place among the most consistent players of his generation. In 1996, he led the SuperSonics to the NBA Finals against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, one of the few players to truly challenge the legendary No. 23 in a decisive series. That same year, he became the only point guard in history to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Beyond individual accolades, Payton made an impact collectively. After his time in Seattle, he played for Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston before winning a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. That title crowned a career defined by perseverance and the relentless pursuit of success, solidifying his legacy in the league.

Analyzing his impact, Payton stands out as one of the greatest point guards ever for his two-way game. His scoring, playmaking, and, most importantly, his ability to shut down top opponents made him a singular talent. In an NBA often dominated by offensive highlights, “The Glove” remains a reminder of what true greatness looks like.

