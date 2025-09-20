Lakers’ Austin Reaves reveals how LeBron James once pissed him off in his NBA welcome

One of the biggest gambles and revelations for the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years has been one of the franchise’s current stars, Austin Reaves. He has formed a strong duo with LeBron James, but his start in the NBA didn’t impress him.

Reaves came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He got to see LeBron James up close after signing with the Lakers and revealed in an interview with Aron Cohen that the icon gave him his “Welcome to the NBA” moment.

“The only time I ever thought that I didn’t belong on a basketball court was in training camp actually,” Reaves said. “We were just playing and Bron was being Bron, and I was just kinda like, ‘I don’t know if I can play to this standard.’ He hit like four baseline fadeaways, and I was just like, alright, there’s nothing I can do. It pissed me off.”

Clearly, Reaves was stunned by the level LeBron demonstrated and realized the gap that existed between them. Yet his evolution has been undeniable, and he has risen to the level of other NBA stars.

Reaves stays focused on improvement

Reaves has yet to face James in a real NBA game. He has become one of the 21-time All-Star’s most trusted teammates, a progression few could have predicted back in 2021.

James said that from their very first practice together, he knew Reaves would not remain a two-way player for long. He praised Reaves’ basketball IQ and noted how well it meshed with his style. With that mindset, Reaves is preparing for the upcoming season with focus and determination.

“Just keep working,” Reaves stated. “At some point, you’re gonna get an opportunity. Gonna feel like that opportunity is never gonna present itself, but if you keep working and do the right things on and off the court, that opportunity will present itself, and then it’s all about taking advantage of that one opportunity you get.”

Reaves’ numbers

Reaves has steadily grown since entering the NBA. The 27-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2024-25. His rise has been remarkable, and Reaves is now looked at as an example for players entering the league the same way he did.

