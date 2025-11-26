Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Norman Powell playing today in Heat vs Bucks for 2025 NBA Cup?

Today, the Miami Heat of Normal Powell and the Milwaukee Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo clash in a pivotal NBA Cup showdown, with the victor advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Anticipation is at a fever pitch as fans speculate on which teams will square off in the concluding phases of the competition next month.

The potential court appearances of Giannis and Powell have heightened intrigue, as both athletes are fan favorites and essential to their respective teams’ successes. “The Greek Freak” has consistently led the Bucks with his standout performances, while Powell has emerged as a key player for the Heat this season.

The reigning champion Bucks enter the tournament with an 8-10 record, while the Heat boast a 12-6 mark, with Bam Adebayo as their cornerstone player. With both teams vying for survival in the NBA Cup, today’s matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Is Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs Heat today?

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s participation in today’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat remains uncertain. According to the latest injury report, he is listed as questionable due to an adductor issue, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on his condition.

Additionally, the injury report for this matchup includes Kevin Porter Jr., who has been assigned to the G-League, and Taurean Prince, who underwent surgery on November 13.

Is Powell playing for the Heat vs Bucks today?

Norman Powell’s status for today’s Miami Heat versus Milwaukee Bucks game is uncertain, as he is currently listed as probable due to a groin issue, according to the latest injury report.

Other players who may also be on the doubtful list include Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Dru Smith. Meanwhile, Nikola Jovic and Andrew Wiggins are confirmed to be sidelined for this matchup against the Bucks due to their respective injuries.