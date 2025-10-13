Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and family poised to mirror NBA legend Rick Barry’s historic feat

The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for the upcoming season with anticipation, as they are expected to officially announce a development regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s family that will see them parallel a historic milestone set by NBA legend Rick Barry.

The Barry dynasty was one of the most talked-about in the NBA. It began with Rick Barry playing from 1966 to 1980, becoming a Hall of Famer. After his retirement, his three children continued the legacy by playing in the NBA, with their careers stretching into the early 2000s.

More than two decades later, a similar situation is unfolding in the NBA. Although not yet official, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers are poised to join him on the Bucks‘ roster for the upcoming season. Thanasis is already signed, and according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, their younger brother Alex is expected to join the Bucks as well.

This will make the Antetokounmpo family the second in NBA history to feature three brothers playing during the same season, following the Barry family. However, unlike the Barrys, who played on separate teams and at different times, the Antetokounmpo brothers will share a roster, marking an unprecedented occurrence in league history.

The Barry family’s NBA legacy

As the Antetokounmpo family is set to leave its mark on the NBA, it’s reminiscent of the Barry family’s impact in the previous century. Rick Barry and his sons Jon, Brent, and Drew all carved their own paths in the NBA, albeit at different times.

A notable aspect of the Barrys’ careers is that Rick, Jon, and Brent all played for and capped their careers with the Houston Rockets, while Rick, Jon, and Drew each spent time with the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, Rick and Brent Barry are one of the few father-son duos to have both won NBA championships as players.

Other notable family duos in the NBA

When discussing family ties in the NBA, the remarkable achievement by LeBron and Bronny James cannot be overlooked. They made history as the first father-son duo to feature on the same team during an official league matchup last season.

Another prominent example is the Thompson family. Mychel and Klay Thompson both played in the league with different franchises, and their father, Mychal Thompson, also had a distinguished career in the NBA. Mychal’s other son played five seasons in Major League Baseball, showcasing the breadth of their athletic prowess.

