Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry makes strong statement about playing alongside LeBron James

Following his success at the Olympics, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made it clear about sharing the court with LeBron James once again.

In the wake of their impressive performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they clinched a new gold medal, basketball fans are buzzing with excitement about the possibility of seeing LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up again. Golden State Warriors point guard has made headlines with a bold statement about the potential reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers‘ star.

The on-court chemistry between LeBron and Stephen Curry, combined with the prowess of Kevin Durant, propelled Team USA to dazzling heights during the Olympics. At times, their absolute dominance on the hardwood was nothing short of spectacular. Curry’s precision and James’s poise came together seamlessly in critical moments, showcasing a perfect blend of skill and strategy that captivated basketball fans around the world.

Regarding this situation, Stephen Curry spoke with Natasha Dye of People and delivered a clear message: “All the battles we’ve had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line…I think there’s a deepened respect and friendship there… Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we’re teammates or not,”

Now the question on everyone’s mind is: When will the opportunity arise for these two stars to reunite outside of an All-Star game? Stephen Curry has just signed a lucrative contract extension, while LeBron James is poised for what promises to be an epic season with the Lakers alongside his son, Bronny.

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Stephen Curry’s contract extension with GSW

In the weeks following the Olympics, speculation swirled around Stephen Curry’s future with the Golden State Warriors. With Klay Thompson’s departure and the lack of high-profile additions to the roster, some wondered if Curry might consider leaving the Bay Area—and perhaps even teaming up with LeBron James on another squad.

However, none of these scenarios came to pass, as Curry made a final decision and signed a massive contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. He will remain with the team for at least another year, continuing his quest for another championship alongside Draymond Green.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 07, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

James and his upcoming personal challenge

LeBron James’s future may have seemed a bit clearer compared to Curry’s. His goal of playing at least one season alongside his son, Bronny James, is increasingly within reach, with the possibility becoming more tangible as the training camp approaches.

The final decision will be made by head coach JJ Redick, who will determine whether Bronny James, the former USC player, will make the Lakers‘ final roster or be assigned to the G-League.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the team is still on the lookout for high-profile reinforcements to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their quest for another championship.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

