Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch in the US the 2022 NBA Finals Game 1

Finally the 2022 NBA Finals are set to start this week. Golden State Warriors will have the home advantage against the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of this final series. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including the date, time and TV channel. This matchup will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Golden State Warriors qualified to this stage after they clinched the Western Conference title to the Dallas Mavericks in a 4-1 game series. The first-ever "Magic Johnson" Western Finals MVP was awarded to the Dubs' superstar Stephen Curry. He averaged 26 points per game with 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Whereas the Boston Celtics went over the Miami Heat in a 4-3 game series to clinch the Eastern Conference title. Jayson Tatum was awarded with the first-ever "Larry Bird" East Finals MVP, as he averaged 27 points per game with 6 assists and 6 rebounds per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics will start their NBA finals run on the road.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Date

The 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is set to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) in San Francisco, California. This game opens up the final series for the NBA Championship.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) for the United States.