Golden State Warrior will face Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center this Saturday, January 29. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch it in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Chase Center this Saturday, January 29, at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a positive streak of 4 consecutive victories. That has allowed them to get a little closer to the Phoenix Suns, a team that continues to lead the Western Conference (and the NBA) this season. Beyond this hot streak, the Warriors have 2 less wins and four more losses than the Suns, so they need to win in order to regain the lead in the West.

On the side of the Brooklyn Nets, they continue the fight to be leaders in the East. They were at various times of the season, but several moments of irregularity did not allow them to continue being so. They come from a losing streak of 3 consecutive losses, and although they are not far from the leaders, the Miami Heat, it is necessary first of all to end this bad moment to aspire to leadership in the East.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warrior will play against Brooklyn Nets this Saturday, January 29 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Chase Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 16, on that occasion it was a victory for Warriors by 117-99.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Saturday, January 29, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: ABC.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will reveal them in the next few hours. More likely, however, the favoritism is on the part of the Golden State Warriors, a team that has been much stronger this season than the Brooklyn Nets.