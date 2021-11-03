Golden State Warriors play against Charlotte Hornets tonight for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco tonight, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Ready to lead the conference. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors won the last recent game against Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 at home, but prior to that victory they lost to Memphis Grizzlies 101-104 OT in what was the first loss of the season at home.

Charlotte Hornets have a positive record with 5-3 in the seventh spot of the Eastern Conference, their last game was a defeat against Cleveland Cavaliers 110-113 at home. They opened the season by winning the first three games against the Pacers, Cavaliers and Nets.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The 2021-22 NBA season got off to a really good start for the Golden State Warrios with four straight wins against Lakers 121-114, Clippers 115-113, Kings 119-107 and Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98. The first home win was during the winning streak against the Clippers. This game against the Hornets is the third in an eight-game series at home before playing on the road again. Golden State Warriors are scoring an average of 110.8 points per game as the 12th best offense, and the team is allowing an average of 103 points per game.

Charlotte Hornets have won two of the last five games, a victory on the road against the Orlando Magic 120-11 and another against the Portland Trail Blazers 125-113. In the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 1, the Hornets lost the first half 65-49, the team won the second half but the 17 turnovers were the weak point of the home team. Charlotte Hornets are scoring an average of 117.5 points per game as the best offense in the league, but the defense is the second worst allowing 115 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN, ESPN App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are favorites with -6 points to cover and -230 moneyline at FanDuel, they know that the visitors have a powerful offense, but the home team knows how to defend. Charlotte Hornets are underdogs with +6 ATS and +210 moneyline, the totals are set at 226 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Charlotte Hornets +6.

FanDuel Golden State Warriors -6 / -230 Totals 226 Charlotte Hornets +6 / +210

* Odds via FanDuel.