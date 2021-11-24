Golden State Warriors play against Philadelphia 76ers for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on November 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). The best team so far. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial. .

The Warriors have the best record of the season with 15 wins and just two losses and the most recent win was against Toronto Raptors 119-104. The last time the Warriors lost a game was on November 14 against the Hornets.

Philadelphia 76ers have a positive record but during the month of November the team has lost too many games. The most recent game was a 102-94 victory over Sacramentos Kings.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

Golden State Warriors are projecting as the big favorites of the 2021-22 NBA season with 15-2 overall. The Warriors have won nine of ten home games, and they haven't lost a home game since October 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies 101-104 OT. The team is playing without Klay Thompson, but Klay will likely be available to play in December. The Warriors are scoring an average of 114.2 points per game as the best offense of the season and the team is allowing 101.1 points per game.

After a five game losing streak the Philadelphia 76ers finally beat the Denver Nuggets 103-89 to put an end to that bad streak. But before that series of losses, the 76ers had won six straight games against the Pistons and Bulls twice each, the Hawks and Portland. This game against the Warriors is part of an on the road series against six cities, after this game the 76ers return home to play against the Timberwolves and Magic.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App, NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are favorites with -10.5 points to cover and -700 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home and their offense is dangerous. Philadelphia 76ers are underdogs with +10.5 ATS and +500 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 218.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: 76ers +10.5.



FanDuel Golden State Warriors -10.5 / -700 Totals 218.5 Philadelphia 76ers +10.5 / +500

