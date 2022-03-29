Golden State Warriors will face Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center this Wednesday, March 30. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face each other at the Chase Center this Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

The Warriors have 3 consecutive losses and that has been moving them away from second place, especially after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Dallas Mavericks playing at a very good level, and only two losses behind them, a more feasible goal for the Warriors will be to maintain their third place.

In the case of the Phoenix Suns, their place in the playoffs is not in danger and in fact at this point not even their first place in the Western Conference. The Suns want to finish on top and with the best balance possible, and at the same time prepare their team for the future playoffs in which they will be one of the main favorites to be finalists and champions.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will play this Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Warriors on December 4 and December 25 by 118-96 and 116-107 respectively; and one for Suns on December 1 by 104-96.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns to be played this Wednesday, March 30, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports AZ.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, the most likely favorites are the Phoenix Suns, the strongest team this regular season.

