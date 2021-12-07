Golden State Warriors play against Portland Trail Blazers for a game in the Western Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are ready to play in a game of the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to build a new winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Golden State Warriors won a recent game against the Orlando Magic at home 126-95 just after losing their first game in December. The team is dominating the Western Conference with 20-4 in the first spot but the Suns are close in the 2nd spot.

The Portland Trail Blazers are slightly below the middle of the conference table with a negative 11-14 record, including a three-game losing streak. After this game the Trail Blazers return home to play the Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

The first victory of December was key for the Golden State Warriors, as they won against the Phoenix Suns to end a big winning streak that the Suns had for more than a month. But it wasn't easy, as the Suns won the first of two games against the Warriors and it wasn't until the Suns had to travel to San Francisco for the second game that they lost to the Warriors 118-96. The Warriors' offense is third of the season averaging 113.6 points per game.

Portland Trail Blazers lost the most recent three games to the San Antonio Spurs 83-114, the Boston Celtics 117-145 and the Los Angeles Clippers. Those games were part of the first home series in December, so far the Trail Blazers haven't won games this month. The weak point of the team is the absence of several key players like Damian Lillard who has been on the disabled list since December 1, and CJ McCollum did not play with the team on December 6. Portland Trail Blazers are averaging 108.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are favorites for this game at home, they are the number one defense of the season and their offensive game is strong. Portland Trail Blazers are underdogs missing several key players for this game. The best pick for this NBA game is: Golden State Warriors (spread TBA).



FanDuel Golden State Warriors TBA Totals TBA Portland Trail Blazers TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.