Not Kobe nor Jordan: Cuttino Mobley reveals the toughest player to guard

Cuttino Mobley had the rare privilege of defending three of the greatest NBA legends—Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James—during his time with franchises like the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

During a recent appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break Podcast, Mobley was asked to name the most challenging player to guard among the trio. His answer may come as a surprise to some: LeBron James.

“They’re all so different, but the one I would say was the hardest is LeBron,” Mobley explained. “The reason why is because he’s 6’9″, 260 (lbs), and he’s Magic Johnson and Kobe all in one. He’s like everybody… If he had Kobe and Michael’s mindset, he could average 45, 10, and 10 every day if he wanted to ’cause he’s so big and so smart.”

Mobley elaborated further: “LeBron to me is the hardest. He’s a small forward, but he had a point guard mindset with a scoring mentality. He came into the league as the weakest scorer of the three and surpassed them.”

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Stephon Marbury (New York Knicks) NBA 2006 2007, New York Knicks – Cleveland Cavaliers. New York.

The version of LeBron Mobley faced

It’s tough to say definitively that James was a better scorer than Jordan or Bryant. However, Mobley faced different versions of each player. His matchups with Jordan came during the latter’s tenure with the Washington Wizards, far removed from the dominant years with the Chicago Bulls.

In contrast, Mobley encountered both Bryant and James in their primes. Bryant was a relentless scoring machine with a hunger for victory during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. James, on the other hand, was a more versatile force during his Cleveland Cavaliers days, showcasing a well-rounded game rarely seen in the league.

Mobley’s career and early retirement

Mobley enjoyed a productive NBA career, reaching his peak during the 2001-02 season when he averaged 21.7 points per game. He remained a reliable scorer throughout the 2000s until a health scare abruptly cut his career short in 2008.

Following a trade to the New York Knicks, a physical exam revealed Mobley had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a potentially life-threatening heart condition. He decided to retire just weeks later, though he later claimed the diagnosis was inaccurate and that his life was never in danger.

Despite his efforts to challenge the Knicks’ diagnosis and return to the league, Mobley’s career ultimately came to an end. He finished with career averages of 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.