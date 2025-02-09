Clippers’ James Harden opens up on All-Star selection and competing along LeBron, Durant, and Curry

The NBA continues to face criticism from fans as the game evolves to meet the challenges of shifting viewership trends and an aging audience. Despite these changes, players like Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden remain among the league’s most followed stars. Alongside Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry continue to be key figures driving interest in the league during these turbulent times.

One of the NBA’s strategies to boost viewership—reportedly down compared to previous seasons—has been the flurry of blockbuster trades. Jimmy Butler joining the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic landing with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Anthony Davis heading to the Dallas Mavericks have generated significant buzz across the league.

With the All-Star Game approaching, Harden remains aware of the demands required to stay at the top of his game. He emphasized the importance of preparation and longevity after Saturday’s matchup, offering insight into what it takes to remain among the NBA’s elite alongside Curry, LeBron, and Durant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Longevity and how really good we are. And how much work we’ve put in. It starts with Bron. And he’s still doing it at the highest level. Then you trickle down to KD, Steph, and myself. And then you go AD. This league is a beautiful thing,” Harden said.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday February 4, 2025.

Advertisement

Harden reflected on his All-Star legacy

Clippers star shared his thoughts on being selected for the NBA All-Star Game once again, emphasizing the importance of longevity in maintaining elite status in the league. The veteran guard highlighted the dedication and work ethic required to sustain a high level of performance throughout his career.

Advertisement

see also Clippers star James Harden reveals his preferred NBA team for retirement

“It’s a beautiful thing to see all these talented players in one game… Being an All-Star for one or two years is great, but longevity is what truly makes you special. It’s something I’ll never take for granted. I’ll keep doing it until I can’t anymore,” Harden said.

Advertisement

With the All-Star Game approaching, excitement continues to build. Just eight days after Super Bowl LIX, the NBA’s top stars will take the court, showcasing a blend of experience and emerging talent as both conferences compete for bragging rights.

2025 NBA All-Star game rosters

The NBA has officially unveiled this year’s All-Star Game rosters, selecting players based on their performance, impact, and consistency throughout the regular season. With legends Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley serving as head coaches, here’s a look at the squads set to take the floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement