Miami Heat will come against Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in a game for the 2021/22 NBA Regular Season. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

This will be their 127th regular-season game. Boston Celtics are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, emerging victorious on 76 direct duels, while Boston Celtics have celebrated a triumph in exactly 50 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on May 11, 2021, and it ended in a 129-121 win for the Heat away in Boston in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Miami Heat have off to an impressive great start to the new NBA season. In their last five fixtures, they have five victories and haven't suffered a loss (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Boston Celtics are in a worse form, as they have won only twice in their last five matches. In addition, they lost three games (LLLWW).

The Heat are currently sitting on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.857. While the Celtics are placed 11 positions below them, in 12th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.286.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 15, 1988, and it ended in an 84-65 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, to be played on Thursday, at the FTX Arena in Miami, will be broadcast on NBA TV in the United States.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds by FanDuel