Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons face each other again on Thursday at FTX Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Miami Heat will clash off with Detroit Pistons again at FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 120th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Miami Heat are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 63 direct duels to this day, while the Detroit Pistons have celebrated a triumph in 56 matches so far.

Their most recent meeting took place on December 19, 2021, and it ended in a 100-90 win for the Pistons at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23rd, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

Miami Heat have been in a decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three games while losing twice (WLWWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Detroit Pistons have been doing bad, winning only once in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered four defeats (LWLLL).

The Pistons currently sit at the bottom, in 15th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.167. While the Heat are placed 14 positions above them, in fourth place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.594.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 20, 1988, and it ended in a 116-100 win for the Pistons side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, to be played on Thursday, at the FTX Arena in Miami, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

