Artemi Panarin reminisces about NY Rangers fans as he gears up for return with Kings

Artemi Panarin knows just how special his return to Madison Square Garden will be. As the Los Angeles Kings‘ star takes on the New York Rangers in an NHL matchup for the first time since 2019, he dropped an honest message about the fans who sell out the “World’s Most Famous Arena” night in and night out.

“The energy. Obviously, the history. People. Even [when] they boo us after 17 seconds at the start of the game. That’s why I like it,” Panarin answered when asked about the best part of playing in New York, via Mollie Walker of New York Post on X.

Needless to say, Panarin’s last memories as a Blueshirt on Broadway were far from enjoyable. Mired in a disastrous 2025–26 NHL season and with rumors of his next club running wild, Panarin was a healthy scratch, causing him to miss out on a farewell game at Madison Square Garden.

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As he returns to The Big Apple on Monday, he gets his chance at closure. Only this time, Panarin will put on his equipment in the away locker room and wear a Kings‘ jersey. The Rangers learned Panarin’s true feelings ahead of his return to MSG, but will now have to actually take him on.

Artemi Panarin at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

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Panarin will go up against Rangers’ Shesterkin

Fellow Russian and former teammates on the Rangers, Panarin and Igor Shesterkin may know each other’s every secret on the ice. Panarin has hit Shesterkin with his full arsenal in practices, and the netminder has pulled off every stunt he is physically able to trying to stop “The Breadman”.

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Panarin and Shesterkin have never faced-off in an NHL game, though. According to reporters at New York’s morning skate, Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice—meaning he will be the starter against the Kings.

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Rangers continue to roll with Shesterkin on net

It will be a special reunion for the fellow countrymen, and one in which Panarin will be praying on Shesterkin’s downfall for the first time in his career. “I hope he has a bad night tonight. Sorry, Rangers fans,” Panarin said, per The Athletic’s Peter Baugh.

Shesterkin will be starting his 8th game in New York’s last 10 outings. Facing Panarin and the Kings, however, means Shesterkin will be energized to put on a show at Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers are 9-15-6 on the season.

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