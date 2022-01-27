Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday at Spectrum Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Charlotte Hornets will square off with Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 63rd regular-season game. Expectedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the huge favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 38 direct duels to this day, while the Charlotte Hornets have celebrated a triumph in 23 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 8, 2021, and it ended in a 126-123 win for the Lakers at home at the former Staples Center, now Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Charlotte Hornets have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost two games (WWLLW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have the exact same record of three victories in their last five matches (WLWLW).

The Lakers currently sit in ninth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. While the Hornets are placed in seventh place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.551. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to January 27, 1989, and it ended in a 114-97 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Friday, at the Spectrum Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Hornets' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel