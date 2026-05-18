How long has it been since James Harden reached the NBA Conference Finals?

James Harden is back in the NBA Conference Finals, but it has taken him a long time to return to one of the league's biggest stages; it has been an incredibly long road for him.

James Harden is set to make a triumphant return to the NBA Conference Finals, a stage he hasn’t reached since his historic 2018 postseason run. After years of playoff heartbreaks and roster changes, the veteran guard has finally found the right chemistry in Cleveland to push himself back into the league’s final four.

During that 2018 run, Harden was the centerpiece of a powerhouse Houston Rockets squad that famously pushed the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the NBA Western Conference Finals. It was a career-defining year for the “Beard,” as he earned the MVP award while leading the league in scoring and establishing himself as the most dangerous offensive force in basketball.

This season, Harden has reinvented his game to fit the Cavaliers’ dynamic system, averaging a steady 20.5 points and 7.7 assists per night during the regular season. According to Brian Windhorst, he is expected to sign a multiyear deal with Cleveland this summer regardless of the outcome, proving he has fully committed to this new chapter of his career.

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The quest for an elusive championship ring

Throughout his 17-year career,Harden has been remarkably close to a title, making the playoffs every single season and reaching the Finals once with Oklahoma City in 2012. Despite holding a career postseason average of roughly 22 points and 6.5 assists, the ultimate prize has remained out of reach due to mistimed injuries and facing some of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Kenny on TOs and Harden + Mitchell having 1:



“That was part of the start we were talking about. We can’t turn it over 4 times in the first 5 minutes, it just gets them going. I do think the tactical adjustment we made was avoiding Thompson — we were like if he’s near the ball,… pic.twitter.com/1VowA97nHe — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) May 18, 2026

Harden recently helped the Cavaliers secure a strong series win against the Pistons, highlighted by a team playoff-record 31-point margin in a pivotal Game 7 victory. His ability to facilitate for stars like Donovan Mitchell while still providing elite scoring has transformed Cleveland into a legitimate threat that can finally trade blows with the league’s elite.

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As he prepares to face the New York Knicks in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, many wonder if this is the year the future Hall of Famer finally captures his desired ring. With a balanced roster and a revitalized mental approach, the stars seem to be aligning for Harden to silence his critics and cement his legacy with the one trophy missing from his cabinet.