Dwyane Wade explains why retirement may be difficult for LeBron James

Dwyane Wade knows well what it means to play with LeBron James and recently gave his personal analysis on why the veteran Lakers player has not yet retired.

Dwyane Wade is expressing profound admiration for LeBron James, suggesting that his former teammate’s continued dominance is the primary reason he hasn’t yet walked away from the game. While most players experience a natural decline that makes the decision to retire relatively simple, Wade believes that James’ ability to remain a top-tier force in the NBA creates a unique mental hurdle.

The Miami Heat legend shared these insights during a recent appearance on the Wy Network. “I’m just here to appreciate what I’m witnessing… because we’ve never seen this before. It has to s— a little bit to get to this point in your career and still be really good,” Wade remarked.

Wade further elaborated on the contrast between his own retirement and the situation James currently faces as he navigates his 23rd professional season. “It’s hard to make that decision when you’re still really f—- good…. how do you walk away from being a GOAT when you’re still a GOAT?” Wade asked, emphasizing that LeBron‘s skill level remains a barrier to exit.

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James’ recent seasons and elite production

Statistically, LeBron has defied the typical aging curve, maintaining a staggering scoring average over the last five years that rivals most players in their physical prime. Since the 2021-22 season, he has consistently averaged over 25 points per game, including a 2025-26 campaign where he continued to carry a massive offensive load for Los Angeles.

Dwyane Wade says it’s difficult for LeBron James to retire because he’s still playing at an elite level:



“I’m just here to appreciate what I’m witnessing…because we’ve never seen this before. It has to suck a little bit to get to this point in your career and still be really… pic.twitter.com/q8YfOLEkdX — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) May 17, 2026

Although the “King” hasn’t captured an NBA championship since the 2019-20 bubble season, his trophy case has not stopped growing during this late-career stretch. He was notably named the inaugural NBA Cup MVP in 2023 and earned the Olympics MVP honors in 2024, proving he can still be the best player on the floor in high-stakes tournaments.

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Many league insiders believe that James is strategically positioning himself for one final championship run before finally calling it a career on his own terms. Whether he eventually retires with a fifth ring or not, his current output suggests that, as Wade noted, walking away from greatness is much harder when you are still performing like a legend.