When are NY Knicks playing Cavaliers in Game 1 of 2026 Eastern Conference Finals?

The New York Knicks now have a series against the Cleveland Cavaliers that will begin with an interesting Game 1 to test their strength in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals.

The New York Knicks are set to reignite their rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers as they prepare for Game 1 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals. Scheduled for May 19, this high-stakes matchup marks the beginning of a best-of-seven series that will determine which of these historic franchises advances to compete for the ultimate NBA championship.

Tip-off for Game 1 is locked in for 8:00 PM ET, providing a primetime stage for the stars of both rosters to shine in front of a global audience. The series is slated to begin just one day after the NBA Western Conference Finals get underway, ensuring that basketball fans have consistent, elite-level action to follow throughout the week.

New York enters the series with a significant rest advantage after completing a dominant 4-0 sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous round. In contrast, the Cavaliers are coming off an exhausting seven-game battle against the Detroit Pistons, which only concluded on Sunday night after Cleveland secured a blowout victory in the series finale.

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Head to head playoffs Cavaliers vs Knicks

History heavily favors the Knicks, who have managed to win every playoff series these two teams have played against each other since their first meeting in 1978. Their most recent postseason encounter took place in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, where New York utilized their physical defensive style to dismantle Cleveland and advance in five games.

Mike Brown recounts LeBron James scoring 25 straight points against the Pistons in the 2007 NBA playoffs when he was head coach of James' Cavaliers



Brown huddled with his coaching staff in the middle of the run



Brown's staff: "We gotta tell him this! We gotta tell him that!"… pic.twitter.com/jsEFvZwsjO — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 15, 2026

Looking back at that 2023 series, the Knicks set the tone early with a crucial Game 1 victory on April 15, winning 101-97 on the Cavaliers’ home floor. Jalen Brunson led the way in that contest, proving that New York could handle the pressure of a hostile environment, a feat they will look to replicate as they host this year’s opener at Madison Square Garden.

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While the Knicks are the favorites, the Cavaliers have a legitimate chance to pull off an upset if Donovan Mitchell and James Harden can find their offensive rhythm early. Cleveland will need to overcome their recent fatigue and find a way to break through New York’s elite interior defense if they hope to finally secure their first-ever playoff series win against the Knickerbockers.