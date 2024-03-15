How to watch Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers for FREE in the US: TV Channels and Live Streaming on March 16, 2024

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will face against each other in a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you will find all the crucial information, such as the date, start time, and ways to watch or livestream the game online in the United States.

This is a crucial game in the Western Conference, featuring the last two teams currently in playoff contention. The encounter promises to be intensely competitive. On one side, we have the home team, the Los Angeles Lakers, currently in ninth place.

LeBron James‘ squad is just two wins behind the Sacramento Kings, who have secured a direct playoff berth, and they still harbor hopes of reaching that position. The Golden State Warriors are slightly further behind, specifically trailing by four wins, but they understand that closing the gap is achievable with a string of positive results.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place this Saturday, March 16 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.