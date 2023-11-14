The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in an intriguing game on at the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2023-2024 NBA season. The Warriors want to get to the championship road again but theres a long way to go, while the Timberwolves are one of the most exciting young teams in the league.
[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves online free in the US on Fubo]
Golden State Warriors are in the 7th spot of the Western Conference standing with a record of 6-5, they have had problems to start the season and the worst thing is that they are going through a 3-game losing streak that began with a loss on the 8th November against the NBA Champions Denver Nuggets.
The Minnesota Timberwolves won the first of those two games against the Golden State Warriors by 116-110 in what was the sixth consecutive victory for the Timberwolves since November 1 when they began a long winning streak with a victory against the Denver Nuggets 110-89.
When will Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?
Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves play for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season on Tuesday, November 14 at Chase Center in San Francisco. This game should be a high-scoring affair, as both teams love to shoot the three-pointer. The Warriors are averaging 13.6 three-pointers per game this season, while the Timberwolves are averaging 11.1 three-pointers per game.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by state in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the US
This game for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBCS Bay Area.