How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in an intriguing game on at the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2023-2024 NBA season. The Warriors want to get to the championship road again but theres a long way to go, while the Timberwolves are one of the most exciting young teams in the league.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves online free in the US on Fubo]

Golden State Warriors are in the 7th spot of the Western Conference standing with a record of 6-5, they have had problems to start the season and the worst thing is that they are going through a 3-game losing streak that began with a loss on the 8th November against the NBA Champions Denver Nuggets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the first of those two games against the Golden State Warriors by 116-110 in what was the sixth consecutive victory for the Timberwolves since November 1 when they began a long winning streak with a victory against the Denver Nuggets 110-89.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?

Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves play for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season on Tuesday, November 14 at Chase Center in San Francisco. This game should be a high-scoring affair, as both teams love to shoot the three-pointer. The Warriors are averaging 13.6 three-pointers per game this season, while the Timberwolves are averaging 11.1 three-pointers per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBCS Bay Area.