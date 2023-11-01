How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

A great matchup is coming to the schedule for championship aspirants that should be see each other in the postseason. The Los Angeles Lakers will encounter the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in the 2023 NBA Season. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

The Lakers have started this season in an irregular way considering they have split results after four matchups. It’s true that they have played against promising teams, but in their favor, they defeated a really powerful team like the Phoenix Suns. In this span of games there is a player who hasn’t diminished his production like LeBron James, averaging 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

The Clippers have had a favorable set of matchups that they used to enjoy a nice start to the season. Despite commencing with a 2-1 record in three matches, the most important headline for the fans doesn’t have the schedule as the focus. This was finishing the uncertainty around roster acquisitions considering the were able to complete a trade for James Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Season this Wednesday, November 1. The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the US

The game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.