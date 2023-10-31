How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

A divisional matchup usually filled with fantastic plays is scheduled to have a quick reedition after an exciting game not too long ago. The Golden State Warriors will encounter the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center in the 2023 NBA Season. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

The Warriors came back from a defeat in their first game of the season in a great way. They have secured three consecutive victories from this point on led by a stellar contribution from Stephen Curry, including a 41-point performance against this team. Curry was remarkable in the win they achieved last Friday in Sacramento.

The Kings have put the Warriors in trouble very often lately despite haven’t completing the outcome they wanted. After taking them to a game 7 in the playoffs where Curry went off for 50 points, they aim to leave this trend behind. They have started the season with a pair of wins alongside just one defeat.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The Golden State Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Preseason this Wednesday, November 1. The game will be played at Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings in the US

The game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. NBA League Pass is the other option.