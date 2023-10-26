A great matchup is coming to the schedule as these teams appear to be championship aspirants when it’s time for the playoffs next year. The Los Angeles Lakers will encounter the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena in the 2023 NBA Season for this confrontation. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

The Lakers have retained each player they had to re-sign in order to make a push in the postseason. While any team with LeBron James on the roster has a chance to win every night, the rest of the rotation must step up if they want to be a threat to other significant opponents. This was evident during the defeat against the Denver Nuggets in their opening matchup.

The Suns appear as another contender aiming to dethrone the reigning champions this season. Albeit there are many dangerous teams in the conference, their big three of talented players should be a great mix to reach the NBA Finals in the West. They demonstrated what they can do in their first match when they secured a road victory on Tuesday against the Warriors.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Season this Thursday, October 26. The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns in the US

The game between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA season will be available to watch or live stream on TNT in the US.