LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were looking for redemption against the Denver Nuggets in the start of a new season in the NBA. However, Nikola Jokic and company got a 119-107 win at home.

One of the big questions for the King after the game was why he only played 29 minutes. The legend confirmed this is all part of a long term plan and, in fact, he was satisfied with his performance even in defeat. It was a surprising statement considering all the hype for the rematch.

“I think for me, my performance and what I did individually in the time that I was out there, I think I was productive. I think so. I mean, I was a plus-7 for the game. No turnovers. I like the no turnovers more than anything.”

So, after all the moves the Lakers made in free agency trying to win a championship, LeBron James is totally on board with this plan of less minutes for him.

Why did LeBron James play less minutes against the Nuggets?

A few months ago, LeBron James shocked the world with a very controversial statement about his future after the Lakers were eliminated by the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

Nevertheless, the Lakers eventually convinced the King with a roster full of tremendous names. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish or Jaxson Hayes.

That’s why, the criticism was all over the place following just one game in the 2023-2024 season. However, LeBron asked for patience. “I mean, I always want to be on the floor. Especially when you got an opportunity to win a game or you feel like you can make an impact, but this is the system in place and I’m going to follow it.”

How old is LeBron James?

LeBron James is 38-years old and is playing his 21st season in the NBA. In this scenario, it’s logical for head coach Darvin Ham to have specific minutes for his star looking into a very long calendar.

“It’s easy with him to get caught up in the emotion of the game and you tend to forget you want to play these long stretches, but in order for him to be as effective as possible, we have to be mindful of the minute output and how long his stretches are.”