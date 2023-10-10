How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other today in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Interesting duel between two teams that promise to be protagonists this 2023/2024 season. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This matchup features two teams poised to be key players in the upcoming season. On one side, we have the Memphis Grizzlies, who finished second in the Western Conference last season. They were expected to at least reach the conference finals, but were unable to do so, falling short against the Lakers in the semifinals.

This year, they’re determined to seek redemption, and that’s why they’re preparing rigorously for a showdown against a highly promising opponent. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have revamped their roster, retaining key players and adding valuable assets, with Damian Lillard notably standing out. With these changes, they are certainly confident in their ability to contend for the championship.

When will Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks will take place today, October 10 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports WI.