Kyle Tucker sweepstakes: Blue Jays take financial stance as NY Mets make $50 million offer

As Kyle Tucker gears up to announce his decision, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets are putting together their final offers. According to a report around MLB, the organization in The Six has made it clear there is a budget it won’t go over.

After the Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers received a crucial update on Tucker’s deal, the stakes have only been raised in what’s been the biggest storyline of the MLB offseason. Now, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles are coming up with their final proposals to flip the scale in their favor.

In bidding battles, when one team goes over the top, the rest usually follow suit shortly after. However, despite reports that the Mets have submitted their final offer to lure Tucker away from the Blue Jays and Dodgers—at a salary expected to be around $50 million—Toronto has made it clear how much it is willing to pay.

What Blue Jays can offer

“The [Blue Jays] can raise their offer. They aren’t going to raise it to $50 million a year, paying him like you are Juan Soto. But they can certainly hit the $40 million-mark or eclipse that barrier,” Bob Nightengale commented on Foul Territory.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs in action against the Brewers.

“Maybe that’s what [Tucker] is waiting for, you know, one term contract, so he doesn’t have to go through this year after year like the other guys did with those opt-outs.”

Along with reports from Jeff Passan that Toronto is willing to go up to 10 years in their offer, Tucker might be on track to sign a $400 million contract to play for the current World Series runner-ups. With the Mets reportedly offering a four-year, $200 million deal, it’s easy to see why the latest Kyle Tucker rumors indicate the Blue Jays have emerged as the clear favorites.

Tucker puts league on notice

The clock is ticking. The Blue Jays, Mets, and Dodgers may not be able to wait much longer, as anxiety over Tucker’s final decision is running at an all-time high in Toronto, Queens, and Los Angeles. The rest of MLB is on alert as well, since the upcoming deal could be a groundbreaking one.