Mike Brown says NY Knicks might need more than a game plan for Victor Wembanyama

Mike Brown already seems to have a somewhat funny idea of what it might take to stop Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals, an out-of-the-ordinary strategy.

Mike Brown knows the New York Knicks are preparing for one of the toughest assignments in basketball as they get ready to face Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals. Asked about defending the young superstar, Brown offered a humorous response that highlighted just how difficult the challenge has become for opposing teams.

The exchange was shared by SNY on X, where Brown joked: “You just hope a guy like that, you can find ways to make him work.” The Knicks coach made it clear there is no simple formula for slowing down a player who can impact a game on both ends of the floor.

Brown then took the joke a step further, saying, “You pray. I had some buddies that are monks, I can’t go to them because he’s got that part of the religion all wrapped up.” The comment drew laughs, but it also reflected the respect Wembanyama has earned during a playoff run that has turned him into one of the biggest stories in the league.

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Wembanyama presents a unique challenge

Containing Wembanyama will require much more than focusing on one area of his game. The Knicks must deal with his scoring, rebounding, rim protection, and playmaking. Players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby could be asked to stretch the floor offensively while also helping limit his impact defensively.

Mike Brown was asked what the Knicks can do to contain Victor Wembanyama defensively:



"You just hope a guy like that, you can find ways to make him work. You pray. I had some buddies that are monks, I can't go to them because he's got that part of the religion all wrapped up" 😂 pic.twitter.com/F8w58V2k1a — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 1, 2026

The Oklahoma City Thunder found some success at times by crowding Wembanyama with multiple defenders and forcing the ball out of his hands. Even then, the Spurs star still found ways to influence games through defense and timely scoring. Stopping him completely proved nearly impossible throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

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As Magic Johnson recently noted, “Victor Wembanyama dominated the paint on defense during the Series against OKC while playing in a zone, but that won’t work against the Knicks given the 3-point shooting ability of Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.” That could force San Antonio to adjust its defensive approach.