Is Bronny James playing tonight for Lakers vs Suns in the 2025-26 NBA preseason?

Following a lackluster 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have bolstered their roster by adding Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton in crucial roles. Luka Doncic’s resurgence has further fueled championship aspirations. However, today’s preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns presents a challenge due to several key absences. For that reason, fans are particularly eager about Bronny James’ status for the game after his solid Summer League performances.

Bronny James enters the matchup against the Suns in peak condition, having dodged offseason injuries. Lakers head coach JJ Redick, however, might prioritize other starters, possibly giving some minutes on the floor. This scenario presents a pivotal chance for the 20-year-old to demonstrate his value, particularly after facing criticism during his rookie year.

Despite his rookie season performance, Bronny James delivered a promising showing in the Summer League, averaging 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over 18 games. These numbers hint at his potential to earn a spot in the NBA. Having gained physicality and overcome mental hurdles, the 20-year-old is now focused on securing a role in JJ Redick’s rotation. To achieve this, the 2025-26 preseason will be crucial for Bronny to demonstrate his true quality.

Bronny James may adjust his role to secure spot on Lakers roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have built a formidable roster under the guidance of General Manager Rob Pelinka. Austin Reaves’ recent breakout paved the way for the strategic acquisitions of Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton, both poised to spearhead the team’s offensive charge this season. As a result, Bronny James acknowledges he might need to adapt his role within the lineup to complement the star-studded ensemble.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s definitely made me think about being more aggressive on that end of the floor, but I can’t lose that defensive drive that will get me on the floor because there’s gonna be guys that can score 15, 20 a game. I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now. To get myself on the floor, I’ve got to be a defensive menace,” Bronny said after California Classic in the 2025 Summer League.

Considering his statements, JJ Redick seems likely to allocate him some playing time primarily for defense. This does not exclude his scoring potential, but he’ll need to synergize with Marcus Smart to boost his minutes on the court. Meanwhile, Bronny James has zeroed in on improving his physicality this offseason, addressing a key weakness from the 2024-25 season.