Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Devin Booker playing tonight in Lakers vs Suns NBA preseason game?

The Los Angeles Lakers are revamping their roster to boost competitiveness for the 2025-26 season. Their upcoming battle with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA preseason, who have also strategically adjusted their lineup, promises high stakes. However, uncertainty looms over the participation of stars LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Devin Booker, casting a shadow on the game. Fans are eagerly watching for any updates on their status for this matchup.

Following an unstable season, General Manager Rob Pelinka has decided to revamp Lakers’ roster. Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton are at the spearhead of the reinforces of the team, looking to chase the championship. Nonetheless, JJ Redick has made a harsh decision towards today’s game, focusing on keep his players ready for the start of the season.

In a recent interview, JJ Redick has decided to discard LeBron James for today’s showdown as he presented a nerve irritation in his glute before training camp. The head coach has stated that the team will be taking a cautious approach with the veteran, as they look to keep him at full shape during the upcoming season. Unlike the 40-year-old star, Luka Doncic will take on field for Lakers offense, but he will have some minutes restrictions as he comes off the 2025 EuroBasket.

As the Phoenix Suns gear up for their first preseason clash, Devin Booker stands ready to ignite their offense. Having sidestepped injuries, the 28-year-old star is poised to spearhead the team’s attack. With him in top form, head coach Jordan Ott aims to make a bold statement in the opening games, setting the stage for a strong start to the 2025-26 NBA season.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks for an opening against Collin Gillespie #12 of the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers and Suns will face some other key absentees ahead of their NBA preseason game

Not only will LeBron James be absent from the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Phoenix Suns, but JJ Redick reports that rookie Adou Thiero will also sit out due to a knee injury. Marcus Smart is focusing on regaining his conditioning, and Maxi Kleber is sidelined with a tweaked quad. These key absences might force the Lakers to reconsider their rotations in today’s crucial matchup.

Although Devin Booker is set to play in the Phoenix Suns’ first preseason game, head coach Jordan Ott revealed that Jalen Green and Mark Williams will miss out due to injuries. Green is sidelined with a “low-grade” hamstring strain, and Williams is dealing with a foot injury. Despite their current setbacks, both players are expected to be ready for the season opener, bringing potential strength to the team’s official lineup.