Andrew Wiggins shares his thoughts on the Heat after trade speculation with Lakers

With the NBA season about to tip off, some teams remain active in the trade market. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring Andrew Wiggins from the Miami Heat to strengthen their championship chances.

However, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Heat have no plans to trade Wiggins before the 2025–26 season. Miami intends to evaluate his performance and fit with the team before considering any moves at the trade deadline.

Amid this situation, Wiggins is preparing for a new season in Miami. On the first day of training camp, he shared how his comfort level with the team has improved compared to when he first arrived.

“When I first got here, it was more trying to get situated, with the players, with the coaches, and finding my spots,” Wiggins said. “Now, being around the facility almost every day, seeing the coaches, building up that chemistry, being comfortable”.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat against the Atlanta Hawks. (Megan Briggs / Getty Images)

“I love the competitive nature, love the toughness, not only from the players, but from the coaching staff,” he continued. “Everyone’s main goal is to win. Do whatever it takes to win”.

Erik Spoelstra about Wiggins’ upcoming season

During his first stint with the Heat, it was clear that Wiggins wasn’t yet as comfortable as he had been with the Warriors. Still, the former first overall pick averaged 18.0 points on 44.8% shooting, including 37.4% from three, along with 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game across 17 appearances.

Now, Wiggins appears to be in a strong place both physically and mentally, a shift noticed by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. The move of his family to Miami has contributed to his comfort and focus.

“I’m very pleased with where Wiggs is right now heading into camp; he’s in terrific shape,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been in the gym, really, since the middle of July…But he moved his family down here. His best games, not so coincidentally, last year, are when his family visited. And that’s the type of human being he is. He just wants to have his people around him, the support group, and his family and kids are amazing”.

“He’s put in the time. You can just see it on his face,” Spoelstra continued. “And I think he’s proven himself in this league that he can be such an impactful player, both ends of the court. He can be elite—he can be elite as an offensive player, he can be elite defensively when he’s on top of his game. I think he’s healthy, in shape, and we’ll need all of that from him to embrace being great”.