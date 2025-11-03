Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today, Nov. 3, for the Bucks vs Pacers?

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers in what has become a classic matchup, one that has developed into a spectacular rivalry over the past few NBA seasons. Fans are eager to see the stars in action, raising the key question: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play?

The Bucks’ superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is listed as probable for Monday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to a knee injury, according to the official report. Being listed as probable means he could play, although he was also listed as probable for last week’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors but ultimately did not participate. Still, the two-time MVP has played in five of Milwaukee’s first six games this season.

So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 68.4% from the field and 62.5% from three-point range. He has already established himself as a strong MVP candidate, with the Bucks holding a 4-2 record.

Milwaukee enters as a road favorite against an Indiana team struggling with key injuries. If Antetokounmpo suits up, the Bucks should remain the team to beat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo’s dominant track record vs Pacers

The Pacers have consistently been a matchup where Antetokounmpo shines, averaging 31.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in his last 10 games against Indiana. With Myles Turner now on Giannis’ team in Milwaukee, Indiana has even less rim protection to contain the star big man in this matchup.

This season, Antetokounmpo has scored 26 or more points in every game, topping 31 points in three of his five contests. He is expected to continue this dominance, as the Pacers rank just 25th in the NBA in opponent points per game and opponent points in the paint.

If Giannis plays, Indiana will face a tough task trying to slow him down. The Pacers will likely push the pace and hunt for threes, while Milwaukee will aim to control the tempo with strong half-court possessions. The team that executes its preferred pace should hold the edge.