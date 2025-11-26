Trending topics:
What happens if the Miami Heat win or lose today against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025 NBA Cup?

The Miami Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2025 NBA Cup group stage, with much on the line for both teams to achieve qualification.

By Gianni Taina

Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell react during an NBA game.
© Getty ImagesDavion Mitchell and Norman Powell react during an NBA game.

The Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at the Kaseya Center for their final game of the 2025 NBA Cup group stage, where they will fight for qualification to the knockout round.

The NBA Cup offers another opportunity for franchises to add a title to their history, and the Bucks are determined to defend the title they won in 2024. Meanwhile, the Heat are looking to qualify for the knockout stage for their first time in the competition.

East Group C is currently led by Milwaukee, who have played only two games so far, both resulting in victories. Meanwhile, the Heat sit in second place with two wins and one loss, holding possibilities of snatching the top spot from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team.

This game is crucial in defining the path for both in the search for qualification, as fans begin to speculate on what their respective teams need to secure a ticket to the next round.

Tyler Herro celebrates during the game against the Mavericks. (Getty Images)

Tyler Herro celebrates during the game against the Mavericks. (Getty Images)

What happens if the Heat win against the Bucks?

Should the Heat defeat the Bucks tonight, Miami can secure first place in the group only if the New York Knicks fall to the Charlotte Hornets in their concurrent matchup.

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Norman Powell playing today in Heat vs Bucks for 2025 NBA Cup?

Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Norman Powell playing today in Heat vs Bucks for 2025 NBA Cup?

If the Knicks win against the Hornets, they will need to win their final group stage game against Milwaukee to potentially snatch the first place spot from the Heat.

What happens if the Heat lose to the Bucks?

If the Heat lose tonight at the Kaseya Center against the Bucks, then they must hope that the Detroit Pistons fail to secure a victory against the Boston Celtics to keep their qualification hopes alive.

