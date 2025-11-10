Is Jalen Green playing today, November 10, for Suns vs Pelicans?

Jalen Green was one of the most notable additions to the Phoenix Suns, at least according to the statistics. Following his tenure last season with the Houston Rockets, Green joined the Suns to bolster their championship quest. As the Suns gear up for their next matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, fans eagerly anticipate seeing him on the court.

However, Jalen Green will not feature in today’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans due to an injury. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, Green has re-aggravated a nagging hamstring strain and is likely to miss a few weeks as he works towards a full recovery.

Gambadoro reports that Green might return by the end of December, which is a major blow for the Suns as he was developing an excellent chemistry with the team’s leader, Devin Booker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facing this challenging setback, the Suns will take on the Pelicans, a team struggling with a 2-7 record and missing their main star Zion Williamson due to injury, along with other players who have been underperforming early in the season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Suns fully staffed, while Pelicans face significant lineup challenges

Despite the absence of Green due to injury for the Suns in their upcoming matchup, the rest of the team is set to take the court, led by the dynamic Devin Booker. The roster is further bolstered by the talents of Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen, poised to contribute significantly and help the team build momentum during this regular season.

Advertisement

see also Suns’ Devin Booker gets real about what his duty is with the franchise

Phoenix has a strong opportunity against the Pelicans, who are grappling with the absence of several key players. In addition to Zion Williamson, New Orleans will be without Jordan Poole due to a left quad strain, Dejounte Murray, recovering from a right Achilles rupture, and two G League two-way players, Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson.

Advertisement

Amidst these circumstances, the fan bases of both teams eagerly anticipate a high-caliber showdown as the Suns host the Pelicans. Despite the absences, both franchises are determined to exhibit their strengths and set the tone early in the regular season.