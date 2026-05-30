Is Jalen Williams playing today for Thunder vs Spurs in Game 7 of 2026 Western Conference Finals?

The Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals. Jalen Williams' status could be a key factor to define the series.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs will meet in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. After six intense games, the Western Conference Finals are tied 3-3, setting up one of the most anticipated matchups of the postseason.

The Thunder enter the game as favorites thanks to home-court advantage and a roster led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the Spurs have all the momentum after their dominant Game 6 victory and continue to lean on the brilliance of Victor Wembanyama, who is now one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

Waiting on the other side are the Knicks, who have already secured their place in the Finals after completing a sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals. The winner of Game 7 will earn the right to face New York beginning on June 3.

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Is Jalen Williams playing for Thunder vs Spurs in Game 7?

No. Jalen Williams has officially been ruled out for Game 7 due to a hamstring injury. It’s a significant blow for the Thunder considering Williams has been one of the team’s most important players throughout the season and playoffs.

For San Antonio, the injury could create an opportunity to steal a road victory and complete an improbable comeback after trailing 3-2 in the series. With the NBA Finals awaiting the winner, every possession in Game 7 is expected to carry enormous weight.

Who is favorite to win Game 7 between Spurs and Thunder?

Despite the injury setback, oddsmakers continue to view the Thunder as favorites heading into Game 7. They are currently favored by 3.5 points at home, reflecting confidence in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates.