Richard Jefferson explains why Wembanyama may be the NBA’s most unstoppable player

Richard Jefferson is another of many who has been impressed by Victor Wembanyama's rapid development in the NBA, and he took the liberty of comparing him to other great players of the 21st century.

Richard Jefferson believes Victor Wembanyama has already reached a level of dominance that separates him from every other star in the NBA. The former player explained that when the San Antonio Spurs center is playing at his absolute peak, he becomes a completely unguardable force on the court.

The former forward made these remarks during a recent episode of the Road Trippin’ Show, where he analyzed the rising star’s generational talent. “He’s a Shaq, he’s a Bron, he’s a Steph from three when he gets going we’re all watching. I’m as helpless sitting on my couch as the defenders on the court, you know what I’m saying?” Jefferson exclaimed.

He continued his praise by highlighting how the young Frenchman’s elite nightly production impacts the outcome of games for San Antonio. “So if Wemby gives you one of those I think the Spurs win. I don’t see the scenario again there is always scenario when Wemby goes 18,12, and 5 blocks and Spurs win,” Jefferson concluded.

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Is Wembanyama truly the NBA’s next unstoppable force?

Wembanyama is rapidly growing his game with the Spurs, showcasing a unique evolution that blends guard-like perimeter skills with elite center height. There is a legitimate chance he could eventually play at an even higher level than legendary icons like LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal due to his unprecedented versatility.

Richard Jefferson says Wemby is currently the one human being on the planet, that when he is at his peak there is no human that can do anything about it:



“He’s a Shaq, he’s a Bron, he’s a Steph from three when he gets going we’re all watching. I’m as helpless sitting on my couch… https://t.co/fpP4cK3euY pic.twitter.com/MPyI1Z4tCB — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 29, 2026

During the recent regular season, the Spurs star put up historic numbers that easily rivaled the early career production of LeBron and Stephen Curry. While those veterans rely on specific offensive strengths, the French phenom dominates both ends of the floor simultaneously.

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Ultimately, his combination of an elite outside jumper and interior dominance ensures that he cannot be neutralized by traditional game plans. If he continues to elevate his physical frame and shooting consistency, his peak years will likely reset the standard for NBA greatness.