When was the last time the Spurs won a Game 7 in the Conference Finals?

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t had much luck playing a Game 7 in the conference finals, but it hasn’t been too bad for them now that they are so close to winning a big title.

San Antonio Spurs have never won a Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals, a surprising stat for a franchise with multiple championships and decades of playoff success. Despite their winning pedigree, this specific situation ended in disappointment when it has appeared on the biggest stage.

The only time the Spurs ever played a Game 7 in a conference finals setting came back in 1979, when they were still competing in the Eastern Conference. In that matchup, San Antonio fell 107-105 to the Washington Bullets, narrowly missing a trip to the NBA Finals.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Spurs reached another defining moment, this time facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference Finals Game 7. They got there after a hard-fought series, using key performances, late-game execution, and the rise of their young core to push the Thunder to the limit.

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Spurs and the weight of Game 7 history

Beyond conference finals, Game 7s have not always been kind to San Antonio in other playoff rounds either, with mixed results in first-round and semifinal appearances over the years. Even during their dynasty runs, every Game 7 has carried pressure, intensity, and moments that tested their championship identity.

That said, this is a very different Spurs team compared to previous eras, with a new foundation built around Victor Wembanyama. His presence changes the ceiling of the franchise, giving San Antonio a unique two-way force capable of shifting playoff dynamics in ways past squads could not.

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If the Spurs manage to win this Game 7 against Oklahoma City, it would mark their first-ever Conference Finals Game 7 victory and only their second appearance in that situation since 1979. It would also signal a potential turning point for a franchise trying to write a new chapter with its emerging superstar at the center.