Kazuma Okamoto’s Blue Jays contract puts him among Toronto’s highest earners

Kazuma Okamoto has secured a four-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays beginning in the 2026 season and beyond, highlighted by a strong annual salary of $15 million. The contract places him among the 10 highest-paid players on the current roster.

Okamoto will earn more annually than Shane Bieber, who makes $13 million per year, according to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman on X. “Kazuma Okamoto Jays deal: $60M, 4 years,” Heyman wrote, confirming the financial details of the agreement.

The Blue Jays gave Okamoto a $5 million signing bonus, a solid amount that should help him settle into life in Toronto. His contract does not include any opt-outs, meaning he is expected to play the full four years with the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top 10 highest-paid Blue Jays for 2026

Okamoto will rank among the 10 highest-paid players on the Blue Jays roster, though it is worth noting that the offseason is not over. Toronto remains active on the market, and the signing of another player to a larger contract could easily push the Japanese infielder down from his current spot, which sits around eighth.

Kazuma Okamoto #25 of Team Japan.

Advertisement

Player Pos Yrs Total Value AAV Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 14 $500,000,000 $35,714,286 Dylan Cease SP 7 $210,000,000 $30,000,000 George Springer RF 6 $150,000,000 $25,000,000 Kevin Gausman SP 5 $110,000,000 $22,000,000 José Berríos SP 7 $131,000,000 $18,714,286 Anthony Santander RF 5 $92,500,000 $18,500,000 Andres Gimenez 2B 7 $106,500,000 $15,214,286 Kazuma Okamoto 1B/3B 4 $60,000,000 $15,000,000 Shane Bieber SP 2 $26,000,000 $13,000,000 Tyler Rogers RP 3 $37,000,000 $12,333,333 Top 10 salaries ahead of 2026 for the Blue Jays, Data from Spotrac

Advertisement

see also Kazuma Okamoto joining Toronto: How many Japanese players have played for the Blue Jays?

The deal is not overly restrictive for the Blue Jays and still leaves the door open for additional moves. At the same time, Okamoto’s arrival in Toronto could effectively end the team’s pursuit of Alex Bregman, who has been linked to the club in recent talks.

Advertisement

“Okamoto hit 42 home runs with a 14 K% in 220 games over the last two seasons. Likely takes the Blue Jays out of the running for Alex Bregman, and maybe even Bichette. They have an abundance of outfielders: Lukes, Springer, Varsho, Santander, Barger, Straw, Schneider. If they were also to sign Tucker, they would have a surplus to trade for additional relief pitching help,” Brandon Wile of theScore wrote on X.