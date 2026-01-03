Trending topics:
Kazuma Okamoto’s Blue Jays contract puts him among Toronto’s highest earners

The details of Kazuma Okamoto’s salary with the Toronto Blue Jays have now come to light, revealing a four-year deal that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid players on the roster, ahead of Shane Bieber.

By Richard Tovar

Kazuma Okamoto celebrates hitting a three run home run on March 16, 2023 in Tokyo.
Kazuma Okamoto has secured a four-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays beginning in the 2026 season and beyond, highlighted by a strong annual salary of $15 million. The contract places him among the 10 highest-paid players on the current roster.

Okamoto will earn more annually than Shane Bieber, who makes $13 million per year, according to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman on X. “Kazuma Okamoto Jays deal: $60M, 4 years,” Heyman wrote, confirming the financial details of the agreement.

The Blue Jays gave Okamoto a $5 million signing bonus, a solid amount that should help him settle into life in Toronto. His contract does not include any opt-outs, meaning he is expected to play the full four years with the club.

Top 10 highest-paid Blue Jays for 2026

Okamoto will rank among the 10 highest-paid players on the Blue Jays roster, though it is worth noting that the offseason is not over. Toronto remains active on the market, and the signing of another player to a larger contract could easily push the Japanese infielder down from his current spot, which sits around eighth.

Kazuma Okamoto

Kazuma Okamoto #25 of Team Japan.

PlayerPosYrsTotal ValueAAV
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.1B14$500,000,000$35,714,286
Dylan CeaseSP7$210,000,000$30,000,000
George SpringerRF6$150,000,000$25,000,000
Kevin GausmanSP5$110,000,000$22,000,000
José BerríosSP7$131,000,000$18,714,286
Anthony SantanderRF5$92,500,000$18,500,000
Andres Gimenez2B7$106,500,000$15,214,286
Kazuma Okamoto1B/3B4$60,000,000$15,000,000
Shane BieberSP2$26,000,000$13,000,000
Tyler RogersRP3$37,000,000$12,333,333
Top 10 salaries ahead of 2026 for the Blue Jays, Data from Spotrac
Kazuma Okamoto joining Toronto: How many Japanese players have played for the Blue Jays?

The deal is not overly restrictive for the Blue Jays and still leaves the door open for additional moves. At the same time, Okamoto’s arrival in Toronto could effectively end the team’s pursuit of Alex Bregman, who has been linked to the club in recent talks.

“Okamoto hit 42 home runs with a 14 K% in 220 games over the last two seasons. Likely takes the Blue Jays out of the running for Alex Bregman, and maybe even Bichette. They have an abundance of outfielders: Lukes, Springer, Varsho, Santander, Barger, Straw, Schneider. If they were also to sign Tucker, they would have a surplus to trade for additional relief pitching help,” Brandon Wile of theScore wrote on X.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
