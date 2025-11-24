Lakers star LeBron James opens up to Chris Paul about his final NBA season with the Clippers

Chris Paul is often remembered as a pivotal force for the Phoenix Suns during their 2020-21 campaign, which ended with a loss in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. That season marked the closest Paul had come to clinching an NBA title. As Paul entered what would be his final season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered his insights on what might be Paul’s last shot at glory.

“I hope he can find joy in this final year… I hope he takes it all in. This is his last hurrah, so we’ll never get this moment again once you’re done; to be able to go out and be in the arena,“ LeBron shared with the media after a victory over the Jazz.

Upon announcing his retirement, Paul also reached an extraordinary milestone in the NBA. This achievement underscores his remarkable career, and many are hopeful that he could secure his elusive championship ring with the Clippers, a franchise he spent six years with during his illustrious career.

With Paul confirming this will be his final NBA season, anticipation builds around LeBron James as well. Entering his 23rd season, LeBron’s potential retirement has been a hot topic, generating widespread speculation throughout the offseason and into the preseason.

LeBron’s reflections on his own performance

While discussing his fellow USA National Basketball Team member, LeBron also provided insights into his own performance during the first two regular-season games, which marked his return from a sciatica injury, having made his season debut just last week.

“This week was kind of like my training camp, to be honest… I didn’t have the chance to practice with the guys at all throughout camp… I’m still working my way back,“ LeBron mentioned to the media after the Lakers win against the Jazz.

Averaging 14 points and 10 assists per game, LeBron is gradually regaining his form and integrating back into the team, despite missing out on the chance to practice fully while recovering from his injury.

